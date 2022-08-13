Will Prince William and Harry get along again?

When Prince Harry visits the US, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William is not likely to pay him a visit.

During Prince William’s December trip to Boston for the yearly Earthshot Prize Ceremony at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum, the royal brothers apparently won’t have an opportunity to make amends.

Chris Ship, a royal specialist, asserted that neither Prince William nor Prince Harry will visit their siblings when they visit the United States later this year.

Chris Ship’s remark comes days after there were rumors that Kate Middleton is covertly putting together a William and Harry reunion plan.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge had also spoken about the reunion.

There have also been rumors that Kate may secretly travel to California to see Meghan, Harry, and their kids Lilibet and Archie.

