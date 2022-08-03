Will Prince William, Kate celebrate Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday?

Meghan Markle will celebrate her 41st birthday on August 4.

Royal expert claims that members of the royal family are not required to wish her a happy birthday.

The Firm may send birthday greetings, but only “through gritted teeth,” Phil Dampier says.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will celebrate her 41st birthday in California on August 4 with her husband Prince Harry and their children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

Fans and friends are expected to send sweet birthday greetings to the former Suits actress.

Royal expert Phil Dampier, on the other hand, claims that members of the royal family are not required to wish Meghan a happy birthday.

According to the royal expert, Meghan may receive birthday greetings from the royal family, but only “through gritted teeth.”

Last year, members of the royal family sent birthday greetings to Meghan in order to avoid further public backlash for The Firm, according to the royal author.

Dampier stated, “I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth.”

Advertisement

“I think Charles, the Queen, and William and Kate don’t want to make the situation worse by having a public slanging match with them, but privately I think they are very upset by how things have turned out.”