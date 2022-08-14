On Saturday afternoon, Will and Jada was photographed exiting the Malibu restaurant

According to photographs obtained by TMZ, both were dressed casually.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith were photographed in public for the first time since the infamous Oscars slap scandal.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple was photographed exiting the Malibu restaurant frequented by celebrities, Nobu. According to photographs obtained by TMZ, the King Richard actor, 53, and the presenter of Red Table Talk, 50, were dressed casually.

Upon leaving the restaurant, Jada was observed coming closely behind Will and clutching his shirt as he proceeded to their vehicle. After lunch, the pair was observed to be in a really cheerful mood.

This is the couple’s first public appearance since March, when Will smacked comedian Chris Rock for making jokes about his wife’s alopecia at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Recently, the Pursuit of Happyness actor shared a public apology video on social media. “I was fogged out by that point,” he said in the post. “It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

