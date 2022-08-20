The King Richard actor took to Instagram on Friday.

It was his first non-apology post since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

His ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, has said she hopes fans will eventually “allow him to be human”.

With the first non-apologetic post on the social media platform, Hollywood star Will Smith is making a comeback. The King Richard actor shared his first Instagram post since the Oscars controversy on March 27. In it, he made no mention of the infamous incident in which he smacked Chris Rock on stage after the actor made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Now, the only content on his Instagram page is a brief clip of a juvenile gorilla provoking a much larger gorilla’s wrath by repeatedly poking it in the behind. “Me trying to get back on social,” read the remark that was added to the video.

Cesar Millan, a former National Geographic star, left a comment on the article with the words “Animal kingdom is with you Will.” Sheree Zampino, Smith’s ex-wife, also replied with a heart emoji.

Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of the Pursuit of Happyness actor, supported him in the months following the iconic Oscars slap incident earlier this year and expressed the hope that fans would finally “forgive” him.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told The Daily Mail on Friday, “I hope people allow Will to be human.”