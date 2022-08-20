Will Smith’s ex-wife speaks up in favour of actor over Oscar-slap scene

Independence Day actor also published a YouTube video in which he clarified his position on the Oscar slap controversy.

Chris Rock made fun of the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino recently expressed her support for the actor and expressed her hope that fans will someday “forgive” him after the notorious Oscars slap earlier this year.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told on Friday, “I hope people allow Will to be human.”

“I truly wish for that,” said Zampino, who was married to the King Richard actor from 1992 to 1995. “I stand in support of him, and we are on good terms.”

Without forgiveness, you cannot find healing, she said.

The 54-year-old said, “Will has been in the business since 16 with Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” while praising the Bad Boys actor’s performance.

He has given us years of joy, and he puts love into all he does, she concluded. His supporters are close to his heart.

She said again, “I hope people give him the chance to be human.

For the uninitiated, in March, after Chris Rock made fun of the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, Smith whacked the Oscars host on the stage.

Late in July, the Independence Day actor also published a YouTube video in which he clarified his position on the Oscar slap controversy.

