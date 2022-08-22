William and Harry quarrel grows as the Queen prepares to strike

Prince William, Harry, and the Queen are up for a possible backlash.

Daniella Elser, a royal specialist, said in her column for sources, “That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further.”

Elser added, "Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother's toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry's bare feet." "Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry's book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach the boiling point?" According to the expert, the supporters could see "an irked Queen ready to strike" or "a frustrated Queen who would like to ring a neck or two."