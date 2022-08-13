William and Kate are “eager” to represent the Royal Family

The future of the Royal Family is described as being “hungry.”

They bring the Earthshot prize to Boston.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hope to gain more clout in the US.

Advertisement

The future of the Royal Family is described as being “hungry” for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

As they bring the Earthshot prize to Boston, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hope to gain more clout in the US.

According to a royal analyst, the couple is attempting to establish themselves as the monarchy’s “genuine option” for its public face.

With their “extremely innovative” brand, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already in for a “learning curve,” according to Eric Schiffer.

The Cambridges, though, are “eager to be recognized as the genuine choice for the future of young people and definitely Americans.

“He hasn’t been really important recently. I believe that the monarchy would prefer that he be more significant.”

Advertisement

Omid Scobie, a different royal authority, stated that the US had “always been intrigued with British monarchy,” and their curiosity was increased when Meghan and Harry entered the church.

With little actual coverage of their Caribbean visit, the Sussexes outdid the Cambridges, so Kate and Will are considering a “PR boost.”

William wants his efforts to be visible and have an influence outside of the UK and the royal bubble, according to Scobie.

Also Read Kate Middleton pretended to be William’s girlfriend before they started dating Kate Middleton pretended to be Prince William's girlfriend before they started dating....