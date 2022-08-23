William will ‘inflame’ tensions next month

Prince William is strategically trying to portray his statesmanship.

Prince William is strategically trying to portray his statesmanship over younger brother Harry, says expert.

The Duke of Cambridge will switch places with Harry, who will be visiting the UK for his humanitarian endeavors while the Duke of Cambridge is in the US for The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

Expert Daniela Elser remarked of the conflicts between the royals: “Making big speeches on the environment? collaborating with American philanthropic giants? Concerned with the UN?

This is the same territory that Harry and Meghan have been attempting to claim as their own, albeit with limited success.

Ms. Elser continued by pointing out that William’s action demonstrates how the royal family is at a “boiling point.”

The fact that William is now organizing a New York climate event on his own, with all the chances to showcase his statesman credentials, may further exacerbate existing family conflicts, the author wrote.

Whether it’s all coincidence or not, William seems to be vigorously clogging dancing over Harry’s bare feet rather than just stepping on his toes.

Are things going to boil over with the Sussexes arriving in London, William introducing himself to the US market, and the mystery surrounding Harry’s book all bubbling away almost simultaneously?

