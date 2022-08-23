With a new video, Anoushey Ashraf evokes nostalgia

MTV VJ Anoushey Ashraf found peace in the northern areas of Chitral.

She shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram to share with her fans and followers.

The starlet wrote, “Feels like it was just a dream; a beautiful, exquisite, tranquil dream”.

While numerous Pakistani big names looked to go on an outing to fascinating locations for their late spring excursions, video rider and perhaps of the best host in Pakistan Anoushey Ashraf discovered a sense of harmony in the grand magnificence of the northern areas of Pakistan.

Apparently meandering in the heaven like areas of Chitral, the MTV VJ shared a lot of pictures on Instagram to impart to her fans and devotees.

Enthusiasts of the entertainer overflowed the remark segment with commendations and love when the photos of Ashraf’s outing caused sentimentality for the people who have been to such dazzling spots.

On the work front, Ashraf solidified her direction into turning into the essence of brands top of the line like Ponds, Warid Telecom, L’Oreal, chinyere, and MTV. Ashraf likewise showed up in Sehra Main Safar, Chanar Ghati, and Saanp Seerhi.

