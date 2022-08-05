Advertisement
date 2022-08-05
Wonderland singer AleXa reveals details of her US tour

Articles
  • Wonderland singer AleXa reveals details of her US tour.
  • AleXa will soon visit their American admirers.
  • The Korean American K-pop star will visit eight cities in October
Wonderland singer AleXa reveals details of her US tour. AleXa will soon visit their American admirers there.

The Korean American K-pop star, who will visit eight cities in October, officially revealed her plans for a US tour on August 3.

On eight entertaining nights, AleXa will perform her skill from Jersey City to Los Angeles; the tour will begin on October 18 in Jersey City.

On October 20, in Puerto Rico, on October 22, in Atlanta, on October 23, in Chicago, on October 23, in Oklahoma City, on October 25, in Houston, on October 27, in San Francisco, on October 28, and in Los Angeles, on October 30, the South Korean artist will play.

AleXa, a Korean American singer and performer, is becoming more well-known because to her song Wonderland. She most recently celebrated Wonderland receiving 5 million Spotify streams.

