  world's smallest singer Abdu Rozik to feature in Salman Khan's movie
world’s smallest singer Abdu Rozik to feature in Salman Khan’s movie

world’s smallest singer Abdu Rozik to feature in Salman Khan’s movie

Articles
world’s smallest singer Abdu Rozik to feature in Salman Khan’s movie

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik owns expensive cars

  • Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer.
  • He has a “key role” in Farhad Samji’s upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
  • Rozik, 17, was quoted as saying, ‘Celebrity influencer of the year 2022″ I am so happy to get my first ever award.’
Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer who etched his name in record books as the world’s smallest singer. Hailing from Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik shot to fame owing to his unique talent of singing Tajik rap songs.

Even things you couldn’t have dreamed of even in your wildest dreams happen. That’s just how life is, and the same thing happened to Abdu Rozik, the world’s smallest singer. He got a part in an Indian movie with Salman Khan and other big Bollywood stars.

Rozik is a Tajik internet star who lives in Dubai. He is just over three feet tall. He has gotten a “key role” in Farhad Samji’s upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is likely to be renamed “Bhaijaan” and will star Salman Khan.

Rozik, 17, was quoted as saying, “Celebrity influencer of the year 2022” I am so happy to get my first ever award and I want to thank my Management, my dear friends and my loving fans for making this dream come true. I am ready to work so much harder and create history.”

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
