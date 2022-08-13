Darsheel Safary made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par as a dyslexic child.

Taare Zameen Par won many honours and helped raise dyslexia awareness.

The 25-year-old actor wants to perform more films like Taare Zameen Par, portraying vital aspects and emotions.

After Taare Zameen Par, the actor appeared in Bum Bum Bole, Zokkomon, and Midnight’s Children before focusing on school. The actor told Hindustan Times he wants to enjoy college. My schooling went quickly. since fourth grade I loved shooting, but college was my priority. I desired collegiate experience. I missed the camera while doing college plays. Every day I missed shooting.”

Mukt explores mental health like Taare Zameen Par. The 25-year-old actor wants to perform more films like Taare Zameen Par, portraying vital aspects and emotions. I don’t want to lose face. I’m proud of this. Let it stay as long as it likes. Try something new. Most movies for my age group are college-related. This is unique.

Darsheel stated it was easy for him to contact Aamir Khan for a project, but he didn’t want to take shortcuts. “I’d feel awkward asking him for work,” he replied. I believe you should earn your money. I consider those shortcuts. I want a learning shortcut, not a long one. I’m not forcing.”

