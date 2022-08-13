Wrong choice: First poster reveals, character playing Fatima Jinnah upsets

Currently being produced is a three-season television series on Fatima Jinnah’s time at Madar e Millat. The casting of actresses like Sajal Aly to portray Madam Jinnah in various periods of her life piqued the people’s interest even further.

There have been many expectations for the project since the news broke.

The first teaser for the story has just been released, and it features Fatima Jinnah throughout the pivotal years of 1929 in Bombay, 1947 during independence and partition, and 1965 during the Indian-Pakistani War.

For the character of Jinnah from different eras, three incredibly outstanding actresses have been chosen. However, the casting has upset the internet. The three actresses chosen to play the part of such a great icon have angered the public.

We have seen many actresses portraying Fatima Jinnah throughout the years, but none have really really captured our interest. Currently in pre-production, the series has confirmed its casting as the characters’ initial appearances have been revealed.