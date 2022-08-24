Advertisement
Edition: English
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar pray at Naina Devi in Himachal

Articles
  • Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar visited a temple in Himachal Pradesh.
  • The couple was seen seeking blessing with all their devotion as a pandit chanted the mantras.
  • Yami will be next seen in ‘OMG 2’ with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.
Yami Gautam is going through some quality at her local spot in Himachal Pradesh. Her significant other Aditya Dhar has likewise joined her.

The pair as of late visited a sanctuary and shared wonderful pictures from something similar. Sharing the photos she stated, “Took blessings at the divine Naina Devi/ नैना देवी mandir in my Dev-bhoomi, Himachal”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

In the photos, Yami pretty searched in a pink weaved salwar. While Aditya kept it exquisite in a kurta. Both wore their most brilliant grins for the photos. The couple was seen looking for gift with all their dedication as a pandit recited the mantras.

Back in June 2021, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the holy bunch in a personal wedding service. Several has been partaking in a joyful time together.

In the mean time, on the work front, Yami will be next seen in ‘OMG 2’ with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. She additionally has ‘Lost’ ready to go. She was most recently seen in ‘Dasvi’ close by Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

