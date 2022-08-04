Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yasir Hussain reveals some shocking news about Pakistani actors

Yasir Hussain reveals some shocking news about Pakistani actors

Articles
Advertisement
Yasir Hussain reveals some shocking news about Pakistani actors

Yasir Hussain reveals some shocking news about Pakistani actors

Advertisement

Besides acting, Yasir Hussain also writes and directs. In every field, he has gained a name for himself. Yasir began his career in theatre before transitioning to films and television, where he has witnessed every facet of the business.

On Junaid Akram’s show, Yasir appeared as a guest and provided some industry insights. He described his growth throughout the years and his adventure.

Yasir mentioned a very odd flaw that he claimed is growing in the profession and is completely inappreciable while speaking about Pakistani actors and actresses.

Also Read

Yasir Hussain Wants To Make A Big Political Figure’s Biopic
Yasir Hussain Wants To Make A Big Political Figure’s Biopic

Yasir Hussain has done dramas like Jhooti, Baandi, and Badshah Begum. He...

Yasir claimed that nowadays when attending industry meetings, actors and actresses do not extend greetings. Even if you were to stand close to the performers, they would not even acknowledge you.

Advertisement

They will only recognize your presence and say hello if you initially say hello to them. This behavior is regarded as somewhat exemplary.

Yasir Hussain is a Pakistani screenwriter, actor, playwright, and host from Islamabad best known for his comic roles. He hosted The After Moon Show on Hum TV. He is also known for playing the antagonist in the 2018 social drama Baandi.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story