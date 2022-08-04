Yasir Hussain reveals some shocking news about Pakistani actors

Besides acting, Yasir Hussain also writes and directs. In every field, he has gained a name for himself. Yasir began his career in theatre before transitioning to films and television, where he has witnessed every facet of the business.

On Junaid Akram’s show, Yasir appeared as a guest and provided some industry insights. He described his growth throughout the years and his adventure.

Yasir mentioned a very odd flaw that he claimed is growing in the profession and is completely inappreciable while speaking about Pakistani actors and actresses.

Yasir claimed that nowadays when attending industry meetings, actors and actresses do not extend greetings. Even if you were to stand close to the performers, they would not even acknowledge you.

They will only recognize your presence and say hello if you initially say hello to them. This behavior is regarded as somewhat exemplary.

Yasir Hussain is a Pakistani screenwriter, actor, playwright, and host from Islamabad best known for his comic roles. He hosted The After Moon Show on Hum TV. He is also known for playing the antagonist in the 2018 social drama Baandi.