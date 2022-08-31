Yasir Hussain slams political parties amid flood crisis

Yasir Hussain hits back at troll after an Instagram user calls him ‘barking animal’

Politically and economically, Pakistan is having a hard time right now, and now a major natural calamity has struck. Pakistan has been severely flooded.

While South Punjab and parts of Swat are going through a difficult period, the entirety of Balochistan and Sindh are underwater. It is reported that hundreds of people have died as a result of buildings entirely submerging in water.

Yasir Hussain, who is outspoken about his opinions on social media, asked the authorities about their plans on Instagram. Hussain posted the following on his Instagram in a now-defunct story.

“Rain used to be a mercy and will always remain mercy. Dams on rivers were and will continue to be a necessity.”

“This flood can be handled through aid. What is the plan for next year??” he asked.

Celebrities are also speaking out against rising prices for humanitarian materials including tents, tarps, plastic sheets, and food supplies. Here are some of the famous people who have been praying for our flood-affected people.