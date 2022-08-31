Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yasir Hussain slams political parties amid flood crisis

Yasir Hussain slams political parties amid flood crisis

Articles
Advertisement
Yasir Hussain slams political parties amid flood crisis

Yasir Hussain hits back at troll after an Instagram user calls him ‘barking animal’ 

Advertisement

Politically and economically, Pakistan is having a hard time right now, and now a major natural calamity has struck. Pakistan has been severely flooded.

While South Punjab and parts of Swat are going through a difficult period, the entirety of Balochistan and Sindh are underwater. It is reported that hundreds of people have died as a result of buildings entirely submerging in water.

Yasir Hussain, who is outspoken about his opinions on social media, asked the authorities about their plans on Instagram. Hussain posted the following on his Instagram in a now-defunct story.

Also Read

Celebrities under backlash for their insensitivity during floods
Celebrities under backlash for their insensitivity during floods

Politically and economically, Pakistan is having a hard time right now, and...

“Rain used to be a mercy and will always remain mercy. Dams on rivers were and will continue to be a necessity.”

Advertisement

“This flood can be handled through aid. What is the plan for next year??” he asked.

Celebrities are also speaking out against rising prices for humanitarian materials including tents, tarps, plastic sheets, and food supplies. Here are some of the famous people who have been praying for our flood-affected people.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story