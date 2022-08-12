‘You don’t need a man to live your life,’ says Urwa Hocane

Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani actress and model.

Urwa Hocane is a stunning and gifted Pakistani actress and model who began her career as a VJ before transitioning into the entertainment industry. She tried her hand at production in addition to acting, and her newest movie, “Titch Button,” is about to hit theatres.

The Neeli Zinda Hai actress was recently seen taking part in an interview with Maliha Rehman. When discussing her view of being an independent woman, Urwa remarked that “I started working as a VJ at the age of 17, but actually I the first time I started earning was the age of 14 when I started giving tuitions. I had a thought in my mind that we should never put a burden on our parents and I always wanted to be independent.”

She added, “What do you need a man for? You don’t need a man to live your life. I’m sure you would like to have one but it’s not compulsory. In my opinion there’s no need of having a man in your life.”

Apart from acting the Na Maloom Afraad 2 actress often shared pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She has 5.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

