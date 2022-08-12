Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
Zara Noor Abbas, Merub Ali gives bestfriend goals in a latest video

Articles
Merub Ali shares hilarious sleepover video with Zara Noor Abbas

The rising sensation Merub Ali and Lollywood queen Zara Noor Abbas Khan are proving to be the new best friends in Ktown as they have been displaying their friendship on social media.

Merub just posted a video on Instagram Stories of herself having fun with Zara Noor Abbas.

In the sleepover video with Merub, Zara makes some cute and amusing facial expressions, and Merub captions the video, “I Miss You.”

Check out the video here!

A day ago, Zara’s huge fan base was thrilled about her new hairstyle.

The Parey Hut Love actress really transformed her appearance, and her admirers are adoring the new hairstyle.

Zara Noor has received appreciation for her outstanding performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum on the professional front.

Next Story