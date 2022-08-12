Zara Noor Abbas shares a few important marriage advice

Zara Noor Abbas has established herself in the industry in a relatively short period of time and with fewer projects than others. Zara and her husband Asad Siddiqui are an industry power couple, and their fans adore them.

Zara has appeared in films and dramas, garnering a lot of love and support from her fans. She and her husband have a strong friendship and are always there for each other.

Their beautiful love story unfolded in front of the entire world, and fans will always support the two. The actress gave some important marriage advice to young people.

Zara advised not to get married if all you want is romantic dinners. If you are ready to take on responsibilities and value the family structure, marry. Do not marry for materialistic reasons; instead, figure out what you want out of life and prioritize it.