Zara Noor Abbas’s new hair look goes viral

Zara Noor Abbas has a lot happing on her social media account these days. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, she shared her new breathtaking clicks on attractive looks. The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

She has made a name for herself in television productions like Khamoshi, Lamhay, and Qaid and in the films Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.

The Ehd e Wafa actress recently underwent a hair makeover and flaunted her new style on social media, much to the joy of her devoted fan base.

The Parey Hut Love actress really transformed her appearance, and her admirers are adoring the new hairstyle.

In the video caption, she wrote, “Miss Shaggy is Back.”

Have a look!

Zara has received appreciation for her outstanding performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum on the work front.

