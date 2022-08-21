Advertisement
Zara Noor's video with Asma Abbas makes a round on internet

Zara Noor’s video with Asma Abbas makes a round on internet

Articles
Zara Noor’s video with Asma Abbas makes a round on internet

Zara Noor’s video with Asma Abbas makes a round on internet

Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui are considered to be two of Pakistan’s up-and-coming successful actors. Zara Noor Abbas is the daughter of actress Asma Abbas and the niece of actress Bushra Ansari, so acting is definitely in her blood. On the other hand, she has confirmed that her mother did not bring her here and that she got here on her own.

The video of well-known actress Zara Noor Abbas humming with her mother and senior actress Asma Abbas has gone viral on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

In the video actress Zara Noor and her mother Asma Abbas and brother Ahmed Abbas can be seen humming an Indian song. Also going on. Earlier, a video went viral on social media in which Zara Noor Abbas’s new hairstyle look was seen. In the video, the actress was looking very beautiful with this new look, which was also liked by the fans.

People love Zara Noor Abbas because of how well she acted in ISPR’s drama series Ehd e Wafa with Ahad Raza Mir and Osman Khalid Butt. She is no longer just a small-screen actress; in new Pakistani movies, she often plays the main character. And just two or three days ago, she posted pictures of her new hairstyle on social media, which is also being criticised.

