Edition: English
Edition: English

Zarnish Khan over-dance video gets criticism

Zarnish Khan shows off her killing dance moves

  • Zarnish is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress.
  • She is admired for her acting skills, stylish clothes, and pretty looks.
  • Zarnish has been in hit dramas like Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Aitbar, Sun Yara, and Jo Tu Chahey.
Zarnish Khan is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress who is admired for her acting skills, stylish clothes, and pretty looks. Her roles in Ishq Zahe Naseeb and Sun Yara were liked by fans. She was in the drama series Jo Tu Chahay with Imran Abbas and Alizeh Shah, and people liked how she played the part. Zarnish has been in hit dramas like Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Aitbar, Sun Yara, and Jo Tu Chahey.

People know the actress for her over-the-top dances to Bollywood songs. She dances beautifully and also knows every word of every song. Actress’s hobby is making videos on the go.

Have a look at Zarnish’s video on Tukur Tukur by Arijit Singh & Neha Kakar:

 

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Fans think that her videos are influenced by Bollywood, and she is always trying to get the attention of movie producers because she wants to work in movies. They said that she’s getting old day by day, and fans criticised the actress a lot because of this. Videos like these taken during floods show how much these actors care about the damage.

Here are comments:

Entertainment News

Entertainment News

