Zarnish Khan talks about 'compromising' in a relationship

Zarnish Khan talks about 'compromising' in a relationship

Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan is making headlines for her Instagram post about a relationship taboo where one partner must compromise more than the other.

Regarding the violence or stress that women experience in unhealthy relationships, Zarnish has a lot to say. In a marriage, she claimed, women are typically expected to endure abuse without raising an issue.

Women in the East and the Middle East typically experience domestic violence and unhealthy relationships more than women in the West. Although there are fewer Western women who have these problems, they still exist.

According to her, this problem results from cultural norms and traditional standards that encourage women to make the greatest number of concessions. However healthy it is for both parties or individuals to compromise, women are typically expected to shoulder the full load.

Men, on the other hand, are expected to put up with everything in order to maintain their masculinity, regardless of whether it is damaging.

The Yeh Dil Mera actress also shed light on the underlying issues. She stated, “Why do we attach a negative connotation to such statements [relating to divorce]?” She suggested, “Instead of making corrections with what is wrong, we should focus on improving what’s already good.”

