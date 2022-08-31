Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Zarnish Khan under heavy backlash for grooving amid crisis

Zarnish Khan under heavy backlash for grooving amid crisis

Articles
Advertisement
Zarnish Khan under heavy backlash for grooving amid crisis

Zarnish Khan under heavy backlash for grooving amid crisis

Advertisement
  • The Aitebaar actress has been highly active on social media, but many of her fans and followers didn’t like her most recent video.
  • While dancing to Pritam’s Tukur Tukur for the Bollywood film Dilwale, Khan appeared to be having a good time.
  • The video has been viewed by more than 45k people.
Advertisement

Lollywood star Zarnish Khan has gained notoriety online for a while because of her admirable sense of style and flawless performances in back-to-back popular drama serials.

The actress from Ishq Zahe Naseeb recently received criticism from online users for posting a video on Instagram.

The Aitebaar actress has been highly active on social media, but many of her fans and followers didn’t like her most recent video. While dancing to Pritam’s Tukur Tukur for the Bollywood film Dilwale, Khan appeared to be having a good time.

Khan captioned the video, “Tukur Tukur!” followed by an eye emoji. The video has been viewed by more than 45k people.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Advertisement

Politically and economically, Pakistan is having a hard time right now, and now a major natural calamity has struck. Pakistan has been severely flooded.

While South Punjab and parts of Swat are going through a difficult period, the entirety of Balochistan and Sindh are flooded. It is reported that hundreds of people have died as a result of buildings entirely submerging in water.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Aymen Saleem plays piano to wish her father happy birthday
Watch: Aymen Saleem plays piano to wish her father happy birthday
'Mayfair Witches': Check release date, cast and details
'Mayfair Witches': Check release date, cast and details
Celebrities back Saba Faisal despite family feud
Celebrities back Saba Faisal despite family feud
Everything you need to know about ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’
Everything you need to know about ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’
Alizeh Shah delights fans with stunning pictures
Alizeh Shah delights fans with stunning pictures
Zarnish Khan looks stunning in latest pictures
Zarnish Khan looks stunning in latest pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story