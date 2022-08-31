Zarnish Khan under heavy backlash for grooving amid crisis

The Aitebaar actress has been highly active on social media, but many of her fans and followers didn’t like her most recent video.

Lollywood star Zarnish Khan has gained notoriety online for a while because of her admirable sense of style and flawless performances in back-to-back popular drama serials.

The actress from Ishq Zahe Naseeb recently received criticism from online users for posting a video on Instagram.

The Aitebaar actress has been highly active on social media, but many of her fans and followers didn’t like her most recent video. While dancing to Pritam’s Tukur Tukur for the Bollywood film Dilwale, Khan appeared to be having a good time.

Khan captioned the video, “Tukur Tukur!” followed by an eye emoji. The video has been viewed by more than 45k people.

Khan captioned the video, "Tukur Tukur!" followed by an eye emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarnish Khan (@xarnishkhan)

Politically and economically, Pakistan is having a hard time right now, and now a major natural calamity has struck. Pakistan has been severely flooded.

While South Punjab and parts of Swat are going through a difficult period, the entirety of Balochistan and Sindh are flooded. It is reported that hundreds of people have died as a result of buildings entirely submerging in water.