Zeishan Quadri accused of cheating and threatening a TV producer

Actor Zeishan Quadri of “Gangs of Wasseypur” is being accused of cheating and endangering TV producer Shalini Chaudhary.

The actor is accused of taking Shalini’s automobile, valued Rs 38 lakh, and secretly mortgaging it for Rs 12 lakh.

According to reports, Zeishan refused Shalini’s calls, which compelled the TV producer to accuse the actor of infidelity.

Advertisement

Actor Zeishan Quadri of “Gangs of Wasseypur” is being accused of cheating and endangering TV producer Shalini Chaudhary. The actor is accused of taking Shalini’s automobile, valued Rs 38 lakh, and secretly mortgaging it for Rs 12 lakh.

Also Read Anurag Kashyap explains why a Gangs of Wasseypur world is impossible Anurag Kashyap is a gritty, adored Indian director. The filmmaker did another...

According to reports, Zeishan refused Shalini’s calls, which compelled the TV producer to accuse the actor of infidelity. In an interview with India Today, Shalini disclosed that after he threatened Zeishan with a police report, she started receiving death threats. Additionally, she claimed that Zeishan’s influence prevented Shalini from registering her FIR. In the end, DCP Vishal Thakur assisted Shalini in registering her FIR.

Also Read Pankaj Tripathi, a Bollywood actor, expresses gratitude to Pakistani fans Several Indian superstars addressed and praised their Pakistani followers during the IIFA...

Advertisement

Zeishan Quadri made a name for himself on Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 crime film “Gangs of Wasseypur” as both a writer and an actor. In 2025, he will make his directorial debut with “Meeruthiya Gangsters.”