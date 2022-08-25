Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zeishan Quadri accused of cheating and threatening a TV producer

Zeishan Quadri accused of cheating and threatening a TV producer

Articles
Advertisement
Zeishan Quadri accused of cheating and threatening a TV producer
Advertisement
  • Actor Zeishan Quadri of “Gangs of Wasseypur” is being accused of cheating and endangering TV producer Shalini Chaudhary.
  • The actor is accused of taking Shalini’s automobile, valued Rs 38 lakh, and secretly mortgaging it for Rs 12 lakh.
  • According to reports, Zeishan refused Shalini’s calls, which compelled the TV producer to accuse the actor of infidelity.
Advertisement

Actor Zeishan Quadri of “Gangs of Wasseypur” is being accused of cheating and endangering TV producer Shalini Chaudhary. The actor is accused of taking Shalini’s automobile, valued Rs 38 lakh, and secretly mortgaging it for Rs 12 lakh.

Also Read

Anurag Kashyap explains why a Gangs of Wasseypur world is impossible
Anurag Kashyap explains why a Gangs of Wasseypur world is impossible

Anurag Kashyap is a gritty, adored Indian director. The filmmaker did another...


According to reports, Zeishan refused Shalini’s calls, which compelled the TV producer to accuse the actor of infidelity. In an interview with India Today, Shalini disclosed that after he threatened Zeishan with a police report, she started receiving death threats. Additionally, she claimed that Zeishan’s influence prevented Shalini from registering her FIR. In the end, DCP Vishal Thakur assisted Shalini in registering her FIR.

Also Read

Pankaj Tripathi, a Bollywood actor, expresses gratitude to Pakistani fans
Pankaj Tripathi, a Bollywood actor, expresses gratitude to Pakistani fans

Several Indian superstars addressed and praised their Pakistani followers during the IIFA...


Zeishan Quadri made a name for himself on Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 crime film “Gangs of Wasseypur” as both a writer and an actor. In 2025, he will make his directorial debut with “Meeruthiya Gangsters.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story