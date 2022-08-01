Zhalay Sarhadi’s new video amuses fans

Zhalay uploaded some funny TikTok videos that have left the netizens amused.

She shared a hilarious video of herself mimicking a comic script on the feed.

The hilarious video shows Zhalay lip-syncing a funny dialouge ‘Mera shair meri marzi’.

Zhalay Sarhadi, a supermodel and well-known actress, has steadily but firmly carved out a place for herself in the entertainment business. She has charmed the audience in every role, whether she was modelling or acting.

The Dil e Jaanam actress has never shied away from making controversial claims, and now, she has begun to establish herself as a content provider. The 33-year-old celebrity recently posted some humorous TikTok videos that made the internet community laugh.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalaibee actor shared a hilarious video of herself mimicking a comic script on the feed. The hilarious video shows Zhalay lip-syncing a funny script 'Mera shair meri marzi'.

On the work front, Zhalay was praised for her performances in drama serials ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Badnaam’, ‘Khoat’, ‘Mera Saaein’ and ‘Aks’ among others.

