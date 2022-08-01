Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zhalay Sarhadi’s new video amuses fans

Zhalay Sarhadi’s new video amuses fans

Articles
Advertisement
Zhalay Sarhadi’s new video amuses fans

Zhalay Sarhadi’s new video amuses fans

Advertisement
  • Zhalay uploaded some funny TikTok videos that have left the netizens amused.
  • She shared a hilarious video of herself mimicking a comic script on the feed.
  • The hilarious video shows Zhalay lip-syncing a funny dialouge ‘Mera shair meri marzi’.
Advertisement

 

Zhalay Sarhadi, a supermodel and well-known actress, has steadily but firmly carved out a place for herself in the entertainment business. She has charmed the audience in every role, whether she was modelling or acting.

The Dil e Jaanam actress has never shied away from making controversial claims, and now, she has begun to establish herself as a content provider. The 33-year-old celebrity recently posted some humorous TikTok videos that made the internet community laugh.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalaibee actor shared a hilarious video of herself mimicking a comic script on the feed. The hilarious video shows Zhalay lip-syncing a funny script ‘Mera shair meri marzi’.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

On the work front, Zhalay was praised for her performances in drama serials ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Badnaam’, ‘Khoat’, ‘Mera Saaein’ and ‘Aks’ among others.

Also Read

Photos: Zhalay Sarhadi looks exquisite in her recent pictures
Photos: Zhalay Sarhadi looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Zhalay Sarhadi shares her gorgeous photos in a sari of herself on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story