Zimzalabim by Red Velvet reaches 100 million views on YouTube

Zimzalabim reached the milestone on August 31, making it the eleventh music video by Red Velvet to do so.

The official release date of the music video was June 19, 2019

it took more than three years to achieve this victory.

The Zimzalabim music video by Red Velvet has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

Prior to this, Zimzalabim, Russian Roulette, Dumb Dumb, Bad Boy, Peek-a-boo, Red Flavor, Ice Cream Cake, Psycho, Power Up, Happiness, and Queendom all surpassed one hundred million views.

The official release date of the music video was June 19, 2019, and it took more than three years to achieve this victory.

Red Velvet is a well-known South Korean music group that debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness.

In March 2015, Yeri joined the group, which consisted of four members at the time

