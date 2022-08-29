Zoya Akhtar says “The Archies” is close to her heart

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’ is a desi adaptation of the famed comic books.

The film which is a coming-of-age story is slated for its release in 2023.

Will launch a bunch of new faces in Bollywood, these include Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and more.

Zoya Akhtar on Monday became open about her forthcoming film ‘The Archies’ which is a desi transformation of the renowned comic books.

Talking at an occasion, the Zoya Akhtar uncovered what roused her to make a melodic on the comic books. “Archies, because it is the comic that is close to my heart and it was the only comic which was about kids, regular teenagers,” Akhtar said and went on to add, “It was about regular teen life and I really liked that. It is what I grew up reading in the ’80s. It was my childhood.”

The chief likewise dropped hints about what fans can anticipate in the screen variation. Guaranteeing that she has held the ‘vibe’ of the comics, she added, “The story revolves around the interpersonal relationship within the seven characters and their shenanigans.”

At the occasion, Zoya likewise uncovered in the event that she felt any ‘pressure’ while dealing with this film when ‘Riverdale’ is spilling on a similar OTT stage.”I tried to retain the original vibe of the comic, but did feel a lot of pressure since Riverdale had already come out.”

Uncovering what is different in this flick, she said, “It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can’t wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale.”

‘The Archies’ will send off a lot of new faces in Bollywood, these incorporate Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Beforehand, the chief conceded that she was anxious about the transformation and said, “The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”

The film which is a story about growing up is scheduled for its delivery in 2023.

