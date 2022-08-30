Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda will all make their Bollywood debuts in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie The Archies.

Since the film’s announcement, people have been excited to see how the classic and popular comedy story would be retold on film, especially in an Indian setting.

Zoya talking to Jon Goldwater, the CEO of The Archies comics.

In addition to Khushi, Suhana, and Agastya, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda will also play important roles in the movie. Yesterday, a new movie poster came out with all the new actors on it. Also, another video came out that showed Zoya talking to Jon Goldwater, the CEO of The Archies comics.

Goldwater told Zoya that he has always loved the idea of doing a project in India. He also said that when he heard that Akhtar was going to direct an Indian version of The Archies, he was very excited. He also said that the well-known characters were made in 1941.

Zoya said directing the Indian version was an honour and she was delighted to introduce the characters to a new generation. She stated, “It’s an honour to produce the Indian version of this renowned comic. It shaped my childhood. Lifelong reader.

It’s nice to bring the characters to a new generation while keeping the comic’s nostalgia alive for individuals like myself. In India’s Anglo-Indian community. It’s set in a made-up small town named Riverdale.

The 1960s were a pivotal moment in The Archies’ evolution, according to Goldwater. Zoya Akhtar recently announced the film’s timetable, and fans can’t wait.

