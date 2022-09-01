1.30 lakh seats are sold for Brahmastra

One of the most eagerly anticipated Indian movies, Brahmastra, is finally preparing for release in a few days.

From conception to completion, the movie took over ten years to make.

The path of the movie began when Ayan Mukerji, the writer-director, had the idea to make it in 2012

Advertisement

One of the most eagerly anticipated Indian movies, Brahmastra, is finally preparing for release in a few days. From conception to completion, the movie took over ten years to make. The path of the movie began when Ayan Mukerji, the writer-director, had the idea to make it in 2012 while filming his hugely successful movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The movie’s advance reservations have started, and tickets are flying off the shelves. It has already surpassed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for the greatest advance for a Hindi film this year, and in the final two days of advance booking, it is poised to compete with all-time greats.

The advance bookings for Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have come as a pleasant surprise. The film now has the greatest advance bookings for a Hindi original since the Covid-19 epidemic, surpassing 83 two days before its debut. 1.31 lakh tickets for Brahmastra’s opening day have been sold through national chains as of September 7, 12 a.m., and 2.50 lakh or more tickets have been sold through the three national chains for the opening weekend.

The movie is competing with movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, Sultan, and Dangal, but it might not be as successful as Bharat, Thugs of Hindostan, War, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo since those movies had a holiday when this one didn’t.

The advance booking comparison of Hindi originals at 3 national chains is as follows:

Brahmastra: 1.31 Lakh (2 days to go)

Advertisement

War: 4.05 L

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 3.40 L

Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.30 L

Bharat: 3.16 L

Sultan: 3.10 L

Dangal: 3.05 L



Advertisement

Sanju: 2.94 LTiger Zinda Hai: 2.76 LMission Mangal: 2.71 L

Brahmastra needs to sell more number of tickets than Mission Mangal to secure a spot in the top 10 advances of all time.

Also Read Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted in ethnic outfits as they visit Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead Brahmastra release Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' is gearing up for release....