110 years after Titanic’s incident, new footage emerges

A brand-new footage of the Titanic wreck in 8K resolution has been made public.

The sunken ship was captured on camera in 8K clarity for the first time since sinking 110 years ago, on Tuesday, August 30.

The footage of the Titanic’s hull was published by local firm, that organizes citizen expeditions to the ocean liner and other deep sea locations around the globe.

According to the company, the video demonstrates some brand-new features and “amazing” details.

More than 1,500 people perished when the RMS Titanic sank after tragically colliding with an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean in 1912.

Roy Golden, a diver and Titanic expert, claimed that the video was able to show him features that he had not previously seen aboard the ship.

For instance, he noted that he had never noticed Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd.’s name on the port-side anchor.

I have studied the wreckage for many years and have taken numerous dives, but I don’t remember ever seeing the other shot with this amount of detail.

Archaeologists will be able to more thoroughly record certain features of the wreck and debris field thanks to the footage, the company claimed. “With the help of experts, the film will also support identification of species that are observed on and near the Titanic,” it added.

Watch the Video below:

