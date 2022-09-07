7 Famous People Who Put Half of Their Earnings on Electricity Bills

It seems that half of what they earn from movies is paid in electricity bills. Yes today we are going to tell you about the electricity bills of famous actors which will shock you. Let’s find out.

Shah Rukh is not only the king of the film world but also the king in terms of paying the highest bills as his monthly bill is Rs 43 lakhs which he pays.

Deepika lives in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, a famous place in India with a bill of Rs 9 lakh which she easily pays off.

Nadia Hussain: Famous Pakistani model and actress Nadia Hussain’s house electricity bill amount is not known, but a video of her has gone viral in recent days, in which she is seen clearly saying that this time you pay our electricity bill. Do it, 10,000 have arrived. This video of his came out when the electricity bills in Pakistan increased by thousands of rupees.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan: It is said that every film made by Aamir Khan must do business, of crores, that’s why he is called Mr. Fact and that too 9 lakh rupees only in electricity bills due to the lighting of his house. Let us tell you that they live in a very modern and beautiful apartment in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif: The house where Bollywood’s diva lives with her husband Vicky Kaushal has a monthly electricity bill of Rs 8 lakh.

Salman Khan: The bill of the apartment in which Salman Khan lives with his family is 23 lakh rupees, while the name of the place they live in is Galaxy Apartment.

Sanjay Dutt, popularly known as Baba in the Indian film world, lives in an apartment called Imperial Heights in the Pali Hill area and spends Rs 4 lakh on electricity bills.

Also Read

).push({});