Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • 7 Famous People Who Put Half of Their Earnings on Electricity Bills
7 Famous People Who Put Half of Their Earnings on Electricity Bills

7 Famous People Who Put Half of Their Earnings on Electricity Bills

Articles
Advertisement
7 Famous People Who Put Half of Their Earnings on Electricity Bills

7 Famous People Who Put Half of Their Earnings on Electricity Bills

Advertisement

It seems that half of what they earn from movies is paid in electricity bills. Yes today we are going to tell you about the electricity bills of famous actors which will shock you. Let’s find out.

Shah Rukh is not only the king of the film world but also the king in terms of paying the highest bills as his monthly bill is Rs 43 lakhs which he pays.

Deepika lives in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, a famous place in India with a bill of Rs 9 lakh which she easily pays off.

Nadia Hussain: Famous Pakistani model and actress Nadia Hussain’s house electricity bill amount is not known, but a video of her has gone viral in recent days, in which she is seen clearly saying that this time you pay our electricity bill. Do it, 10,000 have arrived. This video of his came out when the electricity bills in Pakistan increased by thousands of rupees.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan: It is said that every film made by Aamir Khan must do  business, of crores, that’s why he is called Mr. Fact and that too 9 lakh rupees only in electricity bills due to the lighting of his house. Let us tell you that they live in a very modern and beautiful apartment in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif: The house where Bollywood’s diva lives with her husband Vicky Kaushal has a monthly electricity bill of Rs 8 lakh.

Salman Khan: The bill of the apartment in which Salman Khan lives with his family is 23 lakh rupees, while the name of the place they live in is Galaxy Apartment.

Sanjay Dutt, popularly known as Baba in the Indian film world, lives in an apartment called Imperial Heights in the Pali Hill area and spends Rs 4 lakh on electricity bills.

Also Read

).push({});
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain look beautiful at family wedding
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain look beautiful at family wedding
Unveiling of King Charles III banknotes
Unveiling of King Charles III banknotes
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Johnny Depp donate Amber’s settlement money to charity
Johnny Depp donate Amber’s settlement money to charity
Viral Video: Bride picking up groom at the wedding
Viral Video: Bride picking up groom at the wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan under fire taking revenge by docuseries
Prince Harry, Meghan under fire taking revenge by docuseries
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story