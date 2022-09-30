King Charles friend criticizes Meghan Markle for “concrete dress”

Nicky Haslam is an Old Etonian interior designer and close friend of the royal family.

An old friend of King Charles has just criticized Meghan Markle for her purportedly ‘poor’ wedding attire selection.

Nicky Haslam, an Old Etonian interior designer and close friend of the royal family, made this accusation.

In his interview, he made the disclosures and started by talking about Meghan’s relationship with her siblings, saying, “They’re frightfully common, it would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan’s father] had been there.”

To worsen the situation She went on to say that “The royals probably don’t quite know how to deal with them.”

He even called the Blare Waight Keller-curated Givenchy wedding dress, which cost £200,000, “concrete.”

“’I didn’t very much like her dress — it didn’t fit, among other things. It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete,” he added before concluding.

