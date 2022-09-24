Advertisement
A young girl advised King Charles III to ‘do a backflip’

What to expect at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III

  • Australian network asked a young girl what advice she had for the new monarch.
  • The prep student named Winifred quipped: “Do a backflip”.
  • The interview went viral on social media as netizens appeared amused by the girl’s advice.
Since the day he ascended the throne, King Charles III has been receiving advice, but a young girl chose to cheer up the new monarch instead.

7News in Australia recently interviewed a young girl to gauge public opinion on Charles’ reign.

“What advice do you have for our new king?” “What do you want to see him do?” the interviewer inquired.

The prep student, Winifred, split the audience with her response, saying, “Do a backflip.”

Soon after it aired on TV, the moment went viral on social media, with netizens amused by the girl’s adorable advice.

“I would pay money to see it,” one Twitter user said.

“Is the Princess position available?” “Make her the British Crown’s heir after Charles – she’s so cute,” wrote another.

This comes after it was recently suggested that the King has a short fuse. The monarch made headlines recently when he appeared to lose his cool over pens.

“I don’t think we should exaggerate that little outburst of temper,” royal commentator Jennie Bond said.

However, royal expert Emily Andrew emphasised that Charles appeared to have won over the public following such candid moments.

