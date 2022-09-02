Aaliyah Kashyap remembers being in a toxic relationship

Aaliyah Kashyap is one of the most popular star kids in the industry.

She is a social media influencer and a popular YouTuber.

Aaliyah is in a relationship with Shane Gregoire, who is Italian.

Presently, in another YouTube video named ‘Girl Talk Pt 5’, Aaliyah was in a harmful relationship and discussed the hard days.

She said: “I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it, it’s not the easiest thing to get out of especially if you have been together for a while. It gets a bit hard.”

Further, Aaliyah said that she began focusing on herself once again the relationship promotion that helped her.

She additionally suggested, “That’s what you should do. You should put yourself first and if you are in a relationship that’s clearly affecting your mental health, it’s important to prioritise yourself.”

In the mean time, she is as of now in Mumbai and as of late moved to another home. Aaliyah is involved with Shane Gregoire, who is Italian and she never avoids displaying her adoration and warmth for her beau via web-based entertainment.

As of late, Aaliyah likewise observed Ganesh Chaturthi with her beau. They were additionally seen twinning in white outfits.

The couple as of late went to Bali and shared photographs from their excursion on Instagram. Beforehand, Aaliyah and Shane streamed off for a heartfelt excursion together to Italy, Paris and Croatia.

Last year, she illuminated her fans that she means to exit Chapman University in California, where she was examining.

