Aamir Khan gets clicked with fan in San Francisco

Actor Aamir Khan visited San Francisco in the US a few days after his comeback movie Laal Singh Chaddha bombed at the box office. A follower shared a selfie of the actor “walking around” the city on Twitter. Aamir Khan was clad in a navy blue full-sleeve T-shirt with a jumper fastened around his waist in the picture. He wore glasses and had a mustard bag with him.

“Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable I’m still sick twists,” the fan named Natasha wrote alongside the photo. “I asked him what’s he up to in sf and he said ‘just walking around’, consistent!!!!” When a person asked her where she met Aamir, she replied, “In the marina! I have a theory that he went there on purpose so no one would recognise him.”

Aamir allegedly took a two-month hiatus to visit the US after Laal Singh Chaddha received poor reviews and box office results. Advait Chandan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha barely made 127 crore in its first 20 days of release. A 180 crore reported budget was allocated to it.

The movie is Aamir’s first in four years and is the authorised Hindi version of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya are also featured in Laal Singh Chaddha. On social media, there were demands for a boycott of the movie before it was released. Mr. Perfect responded by saying, as reported by a news agency, that he felt “sad.”

The actor had previously stated, “That Boycott Bollywood… Boycott Aamir Khan… Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha… I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India… In their hearts they believe that… And that’s quite untrue. I really love the country… That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films, please watch my films.”