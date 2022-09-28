Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie was a Hindi version of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Well, the Aamir Khan movie didn’t do well at the box office because it didn’t impress people. But since the movie came out, the actor has taken a short break and gone to the U.S. But now there are rumours that he will soon start working on another project, which will be yet another remake.

The Times of India says that Aamir will be making a new version of the Spanish movie Campeones this time. The shoot will begin in January 2023, and RS Prasanna will be in charge. Supposedly, pre-production work has already begun, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be making the music. Campeones is a comedy-drama that was directed by Javier Fesser. The movie came out in 2018, and Javier Gutiérrez, Juan Margallo, Athenea Mata, Luisa Gavasa, Daniel Freire, and Itziar Castro were among the actors who were in it.

The Spanish movie is said to be about an arrogant, drunk coach who trains a team of people with intellectual disabilities.

Key roles were also played by Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha. It was written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.

