Edition: English
Abhishek Bajaj visit Lalbaugcha Raja to be blessed for his film

Articles
Abhishek Bajaj is scheduled to make his lead debut this month in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer. After giving some noteworthy supporting turns in movies like Student Of The Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In the movie, the actor will appear onscreen alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.
Abhishek recently paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja to express his gratitude to Bappa and ask for his blessings as the movie’s release date approaches and Ganpati celebrations are in full swing.

Talking about his experience, an elated Abhishek says, “After the trailer of the film released, I got such a great response from the audience, the viewers and the whole industry, and I wanted to thank Bappa for all of this. As it is said, kisi bhi ache kaam ki shuruat aap Bappa se karte ho and Bappa is the Vignaharta. So I really wanted to go there and take blessings from him, while also thanking him for whatever he has given to me so far in my life. I am very grateful for that. I always say ‘Rab Rakha’ and I believe that nothing goes without God’s blessings. So, I was really happy and I hope Bappa takes care of the film as well when it comes out on September 23. Let’s hope for the best.”
He added that it wasn’t like a planned visit for him, but he feels like it was written in the stars that he had to go there. “The best thing is Bappa ke yahaan har koi nahi jata, bulawa aata hai. That’s what I felt, that I got that divine call and I was very happy. Very few people get to see him and take his blessings and I feel fortunate to be one of them,” he smiles.

The film Babli Bouncer, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, and Sourabh Shukla, will be made available digitally on September 23.

