AbRam Khan visits Lalbaugcha for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

AbRam Khan made a surprise appearance at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

Several B-town stars visit the pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Father Shah Rukh shared a photo of Lord Ganesha idol he brought home.

Shah Rukh Khan’s small me AbRam Khan put an unexpected appearance at Mumbai’s on the map Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

Joined by his father’s guardian and a couple of women, the youngster was seen showing up at the pandal to get a brief look at the Lord Ganesha symbol and proposition petitions.

Wearing shorts and a tee, the dollface made a point to keep his veil on consistently.

A few B-town stars are known to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja during the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Kartik Aaryan was spotted pandal bouncing on Wednesday, to see the various Bappa icons and deal his requests.

In the interim, Shah Rukh stood out as truly newsworthy when he shared a photograph of the Lord Ganesha symbol he brought back for the blessed celebration.

Staying aware of custom, the Bollywood hotshot invited the elephant god with child AbRam close by.

Sharing an image of Lord Ganpati via online entertainment, SRK wrote in the subtitle: “Ganpatiji welcomed home by li’l one and me. The modaks after were delicious; the learning is, through hard work, perseverance and faith in God, you can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

AbRam prevailed upon virtual entertainment as of late when huge brother Aryan Khan shared a cute photograph from a new shoot that saw the two young men presenting with their sister Suhana Khan.

