AbRam visits Lalbaugcha Raja after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

AbRam Khan, the youngest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was sighted on Thursday celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Mumbai’s renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

The occasion was observed by the family at their Mumbai house, Mannat.

A peek of the god that AbRam brought home on Wednesday was shared by Shah Rukh.

AbRam can is seen making his way to the puja pandal in a video posted by a paparazzo account while wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts. He is not seen with Shah Rukh or Gauri Khan, although he is protected by security.

Shah Rukh posted a picture of his Ganesh puja on Wednesday. He stated, “Ganpati Ji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious… the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, you can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.” In his photos, there were only traces of the actor standing next to AbRam and the Ganesh idol.

Shah Rukh’s next appearance will be as a cameo in the film Brahmastra by director Ayan Mukerji. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Ranbir Kapoor, it stars Alia Bhatt and Alia Bhatt in the key roles. In addition to this, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. He will work with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone once more in the movie. The movie, which is set for release on January 25 of next year, also stars John Abraham.Nayanthara and Atlee’s movie Jawan are both next projects for Shah Rukh. Up until very recently, Shah Rukh had been filming the picture in Chennai. The actor will next be seen in Dunki, where he will make his acting debut opposite Taapsee Pannu. Also Rajkumar Hirani is the director of the picture.