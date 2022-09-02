Abrarul Haq removed as Pakistan Red Crescent Society chairman

Abrarul Haq, a musician, and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been fired from his position as chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination has issued a notification in this regard. President Arif Alvi has selected Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as the new head of PRCS for three years.

The singer of Nach Majajan was chosen to lead PRCS in November 2019.

Later, Abrarul Haq’s predecessor Saeed Elahi challenged his appointment in the Islamabad High Court (LHC).

The court had overturned the appointment-related decrees.