Actor Stephen Tompkinson claims self-defence at GBH trial.

The 56-year-old will stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court the following year.

He is best known for playing the lead role in the ITV crime drama DCI Banks.

Advertisement

Actor Stephen Tompkinson is tried for grievous bodily harm, the court has been informed that he would argue that he was acting in self-defence.

The 56-year-old will stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court the following year. He is best known for playing the lead role in the ITV crime drama DCI Banks.

Tompkinson is charged with “unlawfully and intentionally” causing serious physical harm to Karl Poole on May 30, 2016, according to the allegations.

Using a video link, the actor from Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, entered a “not guilty” plea during a brief hearing on Wednesday. Adam Birkby, the attorney for Tompkinson, criticized some of the case coverage, calling it “salacious” and inaccurate.

It’s crucial for everyone to remember that he has entered a not guilty plea and that the case will be tried on the basis of self-defense, according to Birkby.

The trial was scheduled by Judge Robert Adams for May 2 of the next year, with a projected duration of four days. The defendant is not required to attend a pre-trial review that will take place on February 24.

Advertisement

Bail was granted to Tompkinson. After playing Father Peter Clifford in Ballykissangel in 1996, the actor shot to fame. He made an appearance in the popular movie Brassed Off that same year.

Other significant TV roles include those in Ted and Alice, Wild at Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Drop the Dead Donkey, and Wild at Heart.

Till the drama series’ conclusion in 2016, Tompkinson played DCI Banks for six years.

He recently played Frank Bryant in a staging of Educating Rita, and later this year, he will appear in the ITV miniseries The Long Shadow, which will center on Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper’s convicted serial killer.

Also Read Lizz Truss replaces Boris Johnson as new UK Prime Minister Lizz Truss replaces Boris Johnson as the new UK Prime Minister. Liz...