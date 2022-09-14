Actress Meera played the lead role in the film ’36’

Meera better known by her stage name Meera Rubab, is currently filming a film on women’s issues.

36 Number exposes horrific instances of sexual harassment by powerful men in society.

The movie, which was directed by Arif Afzal, also starred M.K. Sherazi and Meera Ji.

USA: Popular Pakistani actress Meera is busy shooting for a social issue film in America.

The theme of the short film is about sexual harassment of women. The story of the film is written by famous writer Dr. Fatima Hassan, dramatized by Arif Afzal, while actress Meera and MK Shirazi played the lead roles in the film.

Talking to the media, actress Meera said that ’36’ is a good and reforming film which shows the face of men in the society who sexually harass women.

Expressing hER happiness, She said that I am happy to be the lead role in a short film made in America and I am thankful to Arif Afzal who offered me the lead role of “36.”

she added that I enjoyed working with his team, I hope the audience will like this effort.

