Adam Devine says, ‘My Wife and I Are Doing Great’

The actor shared an Instagram photo with his wife, Chloe Bridges.

On Monday, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine was accused of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo.

He denied having an affair but admitted to “crossing a line” in his marriage.

Advertisement

It became “Harder to Breathe” for actor Adam Devine when there was a chance that Maroon 5 haters would mistake him for Adam Levine because of the latest scandal involving the band. So, he is telling his Instagram followers to “Wake Up” because they have the wrong Adam.

The Righteous Gemstones actor, age 38, posted a photo with his wife Chloe Bridges on Friday, reminding his fans that they are “doing great and going strong” while the other famous Adam, age 43, is being accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo.

“I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer,” Devine joked on Instagram. “We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Adam Devine (@adamdevine) Advertisement

In his caption, Devine talked about Sumner Stroh, an Instagram model who said in TikTok that she had an affair with Levine. The influencer posted screenshots that seemed to show that Levine asked if he could name his third child, who is about to be born, after her. Levine, 34, and Prinsloo, 34, have two daughters, Dusty Rose, who will be 6 this month, and Gio Grace, who is 4.

On Monday, the “Payphone” singer denied having an affair but admitted that he “crossed a line” in his marriage. He told his fans through Instagram Stories that he “used poor judgement” when he flirted with anyone other than his wife.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,”

Levine wrote. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Advertisement

Also Read Daniel Craig’s “No Time to Die” receives some criticism from Pierce Brosnan The Irish actor, who played the 007 agents for seven years, from...