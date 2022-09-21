Adam Levine gets mocked by Sumner Stroh in new post

Adam Levine issued a statement after model Sumner Stroh accused him of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo.

Stroh’s TikTok video went viral after she shared their private DMs.

Maroon 5 frontman admitted that he exercised poor judgement in flirtatious conversations.

Adam Levine has made news after model Sumner Stroh accused him of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo and shared their private DMs. Following the virality of Stroh’s TikTok video regarding Levine, the singer issued a statement on his Instagram account in which he denied cheating on his wife but admitted that he “broke a boundary.”

While Stroh did not explicitly respond to Levine’s statement, she did publish a cryptic Instagram post that simply stated, “Someone get this man a dictionary.” The post appeared to be a dig at the Maroon 5 frontman, whose statement was also blasted on Twitter by Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause. Levine acknowledged in his statement that he exercised “poor judgement” in flirtatious conversations with anyone other than his wife, but that he did not conduct an affair.

Stroh, whose video about Levine went viral, apologised to Behati in a second TikTok post and claimed, “I’m not the one who’s getting hurt. It’s Behati and her kids. And I sincerely apologise.” Adam and Behati married in 2014, and they have two daughters, Dusty and Gio. The couple is expecting their third child together.

Among other reactions that have come up related to Levine's scandal also include model Emily Ratajkowski who herself recently split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid his alleged cheating scandal. The model shared a TikTok video speaking about women being blamed for men's mistakes.