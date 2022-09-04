Adele’s first Emmy win brings her closer to the EGOT

Adele won the Outstanding Variety Show award.

The Grammy winner is now one Tony Award win away from being an EGOT.

Adele debuted brand new music for the first time in six years.

Advertisement

On Saturday night in Los Angeles, California, on the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Adele received the first Emmy.

The Easy on Me hitmaker, 34, won the Outstanding Variety Show (Pre-Recorded) prize for her CBS special Adele One Night Only, which aired in November, despite not attending the ceremony.

Adele debuted brand new music for the first time in six years at the event, which also featured a sincere sit down interview with iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Adele One Night Only received wins for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special in addition to the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) honor.

The Grammy Award winner is now one Tony Award win away from being an EGOT winner thanks to her Emmy triumph.

A person who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award is known as an EGOT winner.

Advertisement

Though many have come close, just 17 persons have so far managed to acquire all four.

In 2013, Adele won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the James Bond theme Skyfall in addition to 15 Grammy awards.

Just a few days prior to receiving her significant Emmy award, she had revealed that she had cancelled her Las Vegas residency because it lacked the intimacy of her earlier performances.

Also Read Inside Adele’s VIP Las Vegas residency When Adele finally makes it to Las Vegas this winter to play...