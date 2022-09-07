Adele’s followers believe she has secretly married her fiancé Rich Paul

Adele shared an Instagram photo to commemorate her first Emmy win on Sunday.

Fans are speculating that the singer has tied the knot with beau Rich Paul.

Adele previously dismissed engagement rumours, saying, “I’m not engaged”.

Adele’s most recent photo has fuelled rumours of her “secret marriage” with beau Rich Paul, with many sure the singer has married.

On Sunday, the Easy On Me singer shared a series of images on Instagram to commemorate her first Emmy, and one of them piqued the interest of onlookers.

The image in question depicted her trophy, with a customised game of Rummikub labelled “The Paul’s” visible in the background on the coffee table.

“’The Paul’s’ is you married?!,” one fan asked while another wrote with excitement, “’The Paul’s’ MY GIRL IS MARRIED!”

“She gave us two announcements in one post. I love her energy,” another penned.

However, some followers pointed out that it could be the sport agent’s personal deck of cards as the label says “The Paul’s” and not “The Pauls.”

“Wouldn’t be Paul’s if they were married, it would be Pauls,” one fan said as another wrote. “I can’t tell if I am more excited about it or upset at the bad punctuation.”

The Grammy winner and Paul originally met at a party a few years ago, and they later appeared publicly together during the summer of 2021.

Adele previously dismissed engagement rumours in an interview with Elle UK, saying, “I’m not engaged.” “I just adore high-end jewellery, dude!”

During the interview, she also stressed that she had not married Paul.

