Edition: English
Edition: English

Adnan Siddiqui asks PIA to stop moral policing its staff

Actor and TV show host Adnan Siddiqui went on Twitter yesterday to tell Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to “clean its backyard first instead of morally policing its flight staff.”

Yesterday, news spread that PIA’s General Manager, Aamir Bashir, had told the national flag carrier’s aircrew to “wear underwear” with plain clothes to improve the staff’s public image. This is what made him react.

Siddiqui tweeted, “Instead of moral policing the cabin crew, the PIA should rather invest its energy in improving the infrastructure, safety and service standards”.

There are a lot of things about PIA, like its low standards, that make it a two-star airline. The veteran actor thinks that the airline needs to make big changes instead of blaming the air staff.

Adnan Siddiqui is a successful Pakistani actor who is currently hosting the reality show Tamasha. He has his own production company called Cereal Entertainment. The movies Aadat, Ghughi, and Dum Mastam were all made by Cereal Entertainment.

