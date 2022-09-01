Adorable clicks of Sarah Khan with her baby Alyana falak goes viral

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of Pakistan’s most popular celebrity couples.

Their little bundle of joy, Alyana Falak, is winning hearts with her adorable pictures.

Sarah will be sharing the screen with Joh Bichar Gaye with Talha Chahour.

The Sabaat star shared the cutest clicks of her bundle of joy. In the pictures, Sarah is seen wearing a white top that has tiny red hearts on it while cuddling her cute daughter Alyana.

Take a look at their cute pictures!

On the work front, Sarah Khan will be sharing the screen with Joh Bichar Gaye rising star Talha Chahour. The drama is written by Qaisera Hayat and directed by Amin Iqbal.

Earlier, she has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Danish Nawaz.

