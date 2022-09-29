Adorable family portraits of Junaid Jamshed Niazi

Junaid Jamshed Niazi used to be a model in Pakistan.

He made his acting debut in the drama serial “Sinf-e-Aahan” with Yumna Zaidi.

Recently, he shared some beautiful family photos on his official Instagram account.

Advertisement

Junaid Jamshed Niazi is a young and handsome actor who used to be a model in Pakistan. He made his acting debut in the drama serial “Sinf-e-Aahan” with Yumna Zaidi. Junaid’s acting skills and good looks helped him get a lot of love and attention from the public in a short amount of time. Now, Junaid can be seen in supporting roles in different drama serials.

Junaid got married to journalist Shajiaa Niazi in 2018. The couple is lucky enough to have a cute baby girl named Izzah. Like her father, she is often seen modelling for kid’s shoots. Recently, Junaid Niazi shared some beautiful family photos on his official Instagram account, and his fans couldn’t stop talking about them. The pictures that Junaid posted of his family are definitely giving everyone family goals.

Take a look:

\

Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out some cute videos:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Junaid Niazi (@junaidniaziofficial)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shajiaa Niazi (@shajianiazi)

Also Read Netizens adore Junaid Jamshed Niazi’s video featuring his daughter Young and attractive Pakistani model turned actor Junaid Jamshed Niazi made his...