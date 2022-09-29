Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Adorable family portraits of Junaid Jamshed Niazi

Adorable family portraits of Junaid Jamshed Niazi

Articles
Advertisement
Adorable family portraits of Junaid Jamshed Niazi

Adorable family portraits of Junaid Jamshed Niazi

Advertisement
  • Junaid Jamshed Niazi used to be a model in Pakistan.
  • He made his acting debut in the drama serial “Sinf-e-Aahan” with Yumna Zaidi.
  • Recently, he shared some beautiful family photos on his official Instagram account.
Advertisement

Junaid Jamshed Niazi is a young and handsome actor who used to be a model in Pakistan. He made his acting debut in the drama serial “Sinf-e-Aahan” with Yumna Zaidi. Junaid’s acting skills and good looks helped him get a lot of love and attention from the public in a short amount of time. Now, Junaid can be seen in supporting roles in different drama serials.

Junaid got married to journalist Shajiaa Niazi in 2018. The couple is lucky enough to have a cute baby girl named Izzah. Like her father, she is often seen modelling for kid’s shoots. Recently, Junaid Niazi shared some beautiful family photos on his official Instagram account, and his fans couldn’t stop talking about them. The pictures that Junaid posted of his family are definitely giving everyone family goals.

Take a look: 

\Junaid Jamshed Niazi's Latest Adorable Family Portraits

Junaid Jamshed Niazi's Latest Adorable Family Portraits

Advertisement

Junaid Jamshed Niazi's Latest Adorable Family Portraits

Junaid Jamshed Niazi's Latest Adorable Family Portraits

Junaid Jamshed Niazi's Latest Adorable Family Portraits

Junaid Jamshed Niazi's Latest Adorable Family Portraits

Junaid Jamshed Niazi's Latest Adorable Family Portraits

Junaid Jamshed Niazi's Latest Adorable Family Portraits

Advertisement

Check out some cute videos:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Junaid Niazi (@junaidniaziofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shajiaa Niazi (@shajianiazi)

Also Read

Netizens adore Junaid Jamshed Niazi’s video featuring his daughter
Netizens adore Junaid Jamshed Niazi’s video featuring his daughter

Young and attractive Pakistani model turned actor Junaid Jamshed Niazi made his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Andrew Tate attacked Meghan Markle before his arrest
Andrew Tate attacked Meghan Markle before his arrest
Hira Mani performs
Hira Mani performs "Disco Deewane" by Nazia Hassan
Sajal Aly & Kubra Khan gave opinions about character assassination
Sajal Aly & Kubra Khan gave opinions about character assassination
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story